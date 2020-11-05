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The Plot Against The President
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51 views • November 05, 2020
The Plot Against The President is a 2020 documentary about the true story of how Congressman Devin Nunes uncovered the biggest political scandal in U.S. history.
Devin Nunes is a former head of the House Intelligence Committee and he exposes the deep state operation against the President.
Devin Nunes is a former head of the House Intelligence Committee and he exposes the deep state operation against the President.
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