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THE END OF WHITE GUILT
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48 views • December 26, 2020
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3976/the-death-of-white-guilt-call-in-show-january-17th-2018
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3976-the-death-of-white-guilt-call-in-show-january-17th-2018
Question: “In Death by DACA, Stefan asks a question that comes up in my life often when discussing the topic of America as a nation, culture and Government with anyone: Do children inherit things their parents obtained illegally? Stefan goes on to say ‘Do Bernie Madoffs Children get to keep the profits of his Ponzi scheme? Well, no, I mean, it all has to go back.’ I’d like to ask Stef, who truly owns America? The reason the answer to this question is important to me is that when discussing this topic in my personal life I often find myself unclear of how the European colonialist settlers have a valid claim to America when they acquired the land through initiating coercion against the indigenous people who were already here. I believe that clarifying the truth on this matter will help to bring unity between individuals and create a greater incentive to refrain from using the force of the government to resolve the cultural and political conflicts that are still present in our present society. On a personal level it will give me more confidence when facing the aggression and hostility that this topic can manifest when I’m debating the subject.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3976/the-death-of-white-guilt-call-in-show-january-17th-2018
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3976-the-death-of-white-guilt-call-in-show-january-17th-2018
Question: “In Death by DACA, Stefan asks a question that comes up in my life often when discussing the topic of America as a nation, culture and Government with anyone: Do children inherit things their parents obtained illegally? Stefan goes on to say ‘Do Bernie Madoffs Children get to keep the profits of his Ponzi scheme? Well, no, I mean, it all has to go back.’ I’d like to ask Stef, who truly owns America? The reason the answer to this question is important to me is that when discussing this topic in my personal life I often find myself unclear of how the European colonialist settlers have a valid claim to America when they acquired the land through initiating coercion against the indigenous people who were already here. I believe that clarifying the truth on this matter will help to bring unity between individuals and create a greater incentive to refrain from using the force of the government to resolve the cultural and political conflicts that are still present in our present society. On a personal level it will give me more confidence when facing the aggression and hostility that this topic can manifest when I’m debating the subject.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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