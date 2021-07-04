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PART 2 EDITED DOVE OF PEACE, ANTS LINE UP FOLLOW ONE ANOTHER, PEOPLE DON'T
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50 views • July 04, 2021
Read Along : https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/06/part-2-general-flynn-baseball-practice.html
When I was sitting on the deck waiting on the Lord, Around June25th, 2021. I saw a dove. Which just landed on the Deck railing then flew away. 2 times this day I saw ants line up following one another in a straight line. The Dove represents Peace, Rest. The ants represent government tyranny. The government rules the people in socialism, communism, fascist, Marxist, Feminism, etc. For the good of the collective. No individual freedoms.
Jesus comes to set us free from others, from tyranny. Men need to serve God and only God.
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!
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