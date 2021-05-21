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PRESSURE CONTINUES ON VIRUS ORIGIN
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2283 views • May 21, 2021
PRESSURE CONTINUES ON VIRUS ORIGIN
Last week, the undeniable evidence surrounding the origins of SARS-CoV2 officially led us to the conclusion that this deadly pathogen was man-made. Look back at the paper trail that links the virus to Tony Fauci’s US funded gain-of-function research and see even more politicians standing up to the CDC and NIH for the real answers as to its origin.
#FireFauci #GainOfFunction #GOF #FlemingProtocol #DevinNunes #RandPaul #Covid19 #LabCreated #WuhanLab #CovidOrigins #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 21, 2021
Last week, the undeniable evidence surrounding the origins of SARS-CoV2 officially led us to the conclusion that this deadly pathogen was man-made. Look back at the paper trail that links the virus to Tony Fauci’s US funded gain-of-function research and see even more politicians standing up to the CDC and NIH for the real answers as to its origin.
#FireFauci #GainOfFunction #GOF #FlemingProtocol #DevinNunes #RandPaul #Covid19 #LabCreated #WuhanLab #CovidOrigins #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 21, 2021
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