Usted - GuitarraVallenata Acompañante - Diomedes Díaz

Aprende a acompañar el tema "Usted" de la autoría de Marciano Martínez e interpretado por la voz de Diomedes Díaz y el acordeón de Juancho Rois.
Tono: DO
Afinación: Normal.
📜 La transcripción de acordes en formato PDF se encuentra en la página oficial.
🔗 Listas automáticas:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=c08ec328-689c-41e1-be0f-794c2fe5ee6c
☑ Técnicas para acompañar:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=5e069ea7-023a-4f93-a7f8-ff6dd8cb3c7f
☑ Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)
https://www.brighteon.com/a211a718-b6b0-4c1d-a6bb-b4d8086f52a3
📨 Contacto: director @ guitarravallenata . org
🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
📣 dejando tu comentario;
👉 dejandome saber porqué gustó/disgustó;
🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
