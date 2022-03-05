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Evidence Shows United States Military Involved in Bio-Weapon Labs in the Ukraine
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104 views • March 05, 2022
Pentagon Funded Bio-Weapons Labs in the Ukraine - Evidence shows dozens of NATO funded bio-labs surrounding Russia.
More and more evidence suggests the U.S. and other western nations have been funding clandestine bio-labs in Ukraine, which represents a security threat not only to Russia, but to the world at large.
Companion Article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/evidence-shows-united-states-military-involved-in-bio-weapon-labs-in-the-ukraine/
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More and more evidence suggests the U.S. and other western nations have been funding clandestine bio-labs in Ukraine, which represents a security threat not only to Russia, but to the world at large.
Companion Article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/evidence-shows-united-states-military-involved-in-bio-weapon-labs-in-the-ukraine/
Your help is desperately needed to keep these Videos coming Folks! Please donate to this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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