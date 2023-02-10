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https://gettr.com/post/p276vk3de81
#Artemisinin is smart dynamite against #cancer (Part 1)
Artemisinin have an excellent effect on cancer, because cancer cells may be enriched with iron. - Dr. Saputo, 2011
Artemisinin is very safe, a proper smart explosive, but it is suppressed by the mainstream and unknown...