Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live on Jul 11, 2023
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Interviewed by Stew Peters. Systems Biology of Adrenochrome.
Full post & video transcript: https://vashiva.com/stew-peters-biolo...
In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, discusses with Stew Peters, the Systems Biology of adrenochrome.
Volunteer & Donate at https://Shiva4President.com
You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.
Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
e: [email protected]
w: https://vashiva.com
w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com
w: https://Shiva4President.com
Twitter: @va_shiva
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...
YouTube: / @drvashiva
Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA
Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD