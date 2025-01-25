Do What You Wanna Do in #432 hz - Xavier Chavez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
432hz is something else. It's hard to put into words what happens to my brain when I'm listening in headphones. If God used words to create, which include sounds and frequencies, is it ridiculous to think that those same frequencies also have the ability to heal? Anyway, I have been playing in D Standard lately but it's always good to switch it up.
Thanks for listening! 😎👍