Urgent! Shocking UFO Info 05/11/2026

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A group of American pastors have warned that President Trump’s release of “Alien Files” could shatter Christian beliefs. They have claimed that U.S. Intelligence officials have held a series of meetings with them and told them to prepare churches to hold the Christian community together in the wake of the revelations’ shockwaves. Popular evangelist Pastor Perry Stone said the Alien Files could include reports and possibly videos of aliens and extraterrestrial spacecraft.
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00:00Intro
03:02UFO Files Release
07:54Donald Marshall Revolution
08:37Three Groups
15:49Seed of the Serpent