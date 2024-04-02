Create New Account
⚡️Tonight Dozens of Protesters Broke Through all the Security Circles and Reached the Entrance to Netanyahu's House - part 2
Meanwhile in Israel...

Again protests demanding the release of Hostages and Netanyahu to resign.

Except this time they tried to break into his residence.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

