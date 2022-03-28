Even if you never left your home, the CCP’s officers will still force you to do the nucleic acid test.

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If you don’t do the nucleic acid test on time as they specify, then they would turn your health code from green to yellow which means you will be quarantined at home. no matter what’s going on, you would not be allowed to go out even if you die at home. So you can see how imbecile and evil the CCP is, they can’t do anything but murdering the innocent chinese people.