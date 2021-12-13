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Biohacker Review of HeartMath ⭐⭐⭐ And what I learned from +300 HRV training sessions...
jroseland
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73 views • December 13, 2021

In this review, I'll honestly discuss the pros vs cons of the two HeartMath products, share how I saved nearly 50% on both mindfulness-enhancing devices, compare them to other Biohacking tech I've used, and summarize the state-of-the-art science and studies done evaluating Heartmath's HRV technology.

The Inner Balance Sensor is an innovative self-monitoring and heart rate variability training system for Android and iOS. It gives you the opportunity to self-experiment; run HRV tests to see how different things affect your autonomic nervous system's well-being.

The emWave is a subtly pleasant and mindful technology; the rising and falling light bar on it is sort of mesmerizing.

As I've written about elsewhere, you'll be a lot more disciplined in your personal growth endeavors if you spend money on them. I pay for a gym membership because then I know I'll go. For the same reason, I purchased both Heartmath devices.


2:23 Inner Balance vs emWave

7:53 What I like about the emWave

12:51 Nootropics and HRV

14:46 Habituate energetic "nootropic” breathing

17:38 The negatives

20:20 The Inner Balance app

25:21 Underwhelming aesthetics

28:17 Sunk-cost motivated self-improvement


Access Heart Hacks Library 💟 For everything you need to know about heart rate variability, the heart-flowstate connection, HRV tech reviews, and little-known heart hacks for living fully for every beat

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Heart-Hacks-HRV

Shop 💲 HeartMath

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Heartmath


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Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthheart healthreviewtechappsbiohackingmindfulnessheartmath
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