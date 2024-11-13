It's Not Over Till It's Over... Some Progress But Keep The Prayers Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW 11.12.2024
TRUMP BORDER CZAR: WE'LL SEND SPECIAL OPS TO WIPE OUT CARTELS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-border-czar-tom-homan-says-usa-will-send-special-ops-to-wipe-out-cartels-denies-rumors-of-deporting-citizens
TRUMP 'END OF WAR' SPEECH
https://www.rt.com/news/607179-trump-end-wars-speech/
TRUMP VOWS TO END DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
https://www.infowars.com/posts/donald-trump-vows-to-end-the-department-of-education
WASHINGTON POST [CIA OUTLET] SAYS TRUMPS DAY 1 PROMISSES WON'T HAPPEN
https://www.independentsentinel.com/cia-outlet-wapo-warns-trumps-day-1-promises-wont-happen/
THE CDC PLANNED NATION-WIDE QUARANTINE CAMPS
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-cdc-planned-quarantine-camps-nationwide/
USDA LICENSING DNA 'VACCINES' IN FOOD SUPPLY
https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-10-30-usda-licensing-dna-vaccines-in-food-supply.html
IDAHO HEALTH DEPT RESTRICTS ON COVID-19 'VACCINES'
1-https://www.cbsnews.com/news/idaho-health-department-covid-19-vaccines-restricted/
2-https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/idaho-health-department-becomes-first-in-nation-to-ban-covid-vaccines/
3-https://expose-news.com/2024/11/02/idaho-district-removes-covid-injections/
MIKE HUCKABEE WILL BE TRUMP'S AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL
https://www.npr.org/2024/11/12/g-s1-33899/trump-mike-huckabee-ambassador-israel-evangelical-gaza-hamas-war
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]