Why Antivenom Protocols Reverse Long Covid

Why are some alternative protocols showing promise where conventional treatments struggle? This section explores the theory that certain post-Covid symptoms resemble toxin exposure—and why antivenom strategies are gaining attention. A fascinating discussion on recovery, resilience, and overlooked approaches.
#LongCovid #AlternativeHealth #RecoveryStories #FullInterview
