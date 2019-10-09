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Military Base Used for Illegal Activities: "Laundering, Trafficking, Murder" w/ Soldier Davis
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82 views • October 09, 2019
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Military whistleblower, Debbie Davis, joins the program to share what she witnessed while serving with the Arizona National Guard at the Arizona Military base. She shares the money laundering that she personally uncovered which led to over $2.7 million being recovered as documented in the following article: https://fraudhappens.wordpress.com/2012/02/28/2-7-million-embezzled-from-arizona-national-guard/
She also discusses the two unsolved murders that occurred on the base. One while she was serving and the other before she arrived. All of this activity is accompanied by "CIA style tactics" that she witnessed by officers at the base. She shares her meeting at Trump tower with President Trumps secret service where she brings loads of documents as proof of her experience.
After her whistleblowing and discovery of money laundering, she endured serious harassment that continues to this day. You can see more of her story on her Youtube channel @ https://www.youtube.com/user/TheDasia41/videos or you can email her directly @ [email protected]
Donations and private correspondence is available thru standard mail:
Debbie Davis
PO Box 50378
Henderson, NV 89016
Consider supporting my channel on Patreon and receive free eBooks, research, interviews, and ongoing notifications of new shows @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
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If you are already using Tetrogen, refer a friend and save 10%! Learn more @ https://Cutt.ly/TetrogenReferFriend
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Learn more about NMN and how it can help improve stem cell generation @ http://Cutt.ly/AdvancedNMN
Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind)
MUSIC CREDITS: Video Blocks General License: Abbas Premjee, "Uneasy Air" . paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Military whistleblower, Debbie Davis, joins the program to share what she witnessed while serving with the Arizona National Guard at the Arizona Military base. She shares the money laundering that she personally uncovered which led to over $2.7 million being recovered as documented in the following article: https://fraudhappens.wordpress.com/2012/02/28/2-7-million-embezzled-from-arizona-national-guard/
She also discusses the two unsolved murders that occurred on the base. One while she was serving and the other before she arrived. All of this activity is accompanied by "CIA style tactics" that she witnessed by officers at the base. She shares her meeting at Trump tower with President Trumps secret service where she brings loads of documents as proof of her experience.
After her whistleblowing and discovery of money laundering, she endured serious harassment that continues to this day. You can see more of her story on her Youtube channel @ https://www.youtube.com/user/TheDasia41/videos or you can email her directly @ [email protected]
Donations and private correspondence is available thru standard mail:
Debbie Davis
PO Box 50378
Henderson, NV 89016
Consider supporting my channel on Patreon and receive free eBooks, research, interviews, and ongoing notifications of new shows @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
If you are already using Tetrogen, refer a friend and save 10%! Learn more @ https://Cutt.ly/TetrogenReferFriend
Advanced Health for your Stem Cells! Learn more about Stem Cell Pro @ http://Cutt.ly/ProxyStem Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind
Learn more about NMN and how it can help improve stem cell generation @ http://Cutt.ly/AdvancedNMN
Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind)
MUSIC CREDITS: Video Blocks General License: Abbas Premjee, "Uneasy Air" . paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
human traffickingtrump coupsarah westalldisruptionend corruptiondebbie davismilitary whistleblowerarizona national guardarizona base money launderingcia tacticssoldier whistleblowercia illegal activitiestrump draining swampmilitary based used illegals activitiesjohn mccannbusiness game changers sarah westallgame changers sarah westallimpeachment coupwhy impeachmentwhy trump coup
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