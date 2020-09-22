Biden AGAIN Says Millions Of Americans Have Died From Coronavirus

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For at least the third time, Joe Biden has claimed that millions of Americans have died from the coronavirus.
During speech honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sunday, Biden blamed President Trump for the spread of the virus and stated “It’s estimated that 200 million people have died—probably by the time I—finish this talk.”
Then literally seconds after making the wildly inaccurate statement, Biden said that six million people have been infected.
If 200 million people had died of the virus, it would equate to around two-thirds of the country.
This is going beyond mere gaffe territory now, as Biden has made similar climbs on multiple occasions.
In May he claimed that the virus had cost the “Lives of millions of people, millions of people”:
Source : http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=213888