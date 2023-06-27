Create New Account
CIA ADMITS THEY'RE LIARS!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
88 Subscribers
46 views
Published Tuesday

THE NAZI CIA ADMITS THEY'RE PATHOLOGICAL LIARS AND CAN'T BE TRUSTED. THEY'RE BEHIND ALL THE FALSE FLAGS IN AMERICA AND AROUND THE WORLD. THIS EVIL ENTITY ANSWERS TO NO ONE EXCEPT SATAN. THEY ARE THE ASSASSINATION ARM OF AMERICA AND WILL MURDER YOU IF YOU GET IN THEIR WAY.  WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

