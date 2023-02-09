Create New Account
Exclusive interview with Dr. Meryl Nass of Children's Health Defense: "People have to find their way back to their strength!" | www.kla.tv/25030
Published Yesterday |

A slowly progressing genocide – that is what Meryl Nass calls the Covid vaccinations! And she knows what she is talking about. As a specialized internist, she has decades of experience in treating victims of biological warfare and injured parties of, e.g. the anthrax vaccination. Early on, she warned against Covid injections and she will not be silenced even by the unjust revocation of her license. Watch here an exclusive interview with Meryl Nass at the Children's Health Defense conference in Budapest. 

👉 https://kla.tv/25030


