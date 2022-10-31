Sore Throat - Causes & Natural Treatment

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0:00 Introduction
0:10 Sore Throat
1:04 Common Symptoms of Sore Throats
1:38 Viral Sore Throat
2:35 Bacterial Sore Throat
3:29 Fungal Sore Throat
3:55 Allergy-Related Sore Throat
4:22 Acid Reflux
4:43 Conventional Approaches to Sore Throats
5:08 Natural Approaches to Sore Throats
5:18 Echinacea
6:02 Elderberry
7:18 Ginger Root
8:23 Green Tea
9:02 Honey
9:19 Licorice Root
9:54 Marshmallow Root
10:15 Peppermint
10:44 Throat Lozenges
10:54 Consultation & More Info