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Love is love.... Or is it? Marriage Equality
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44 views • August 03, 2022

Marriage easy between man and wife to procreate. For the children's sake. Children psychological need a mother and Father. History has proven children suffer as a result of divorce or single parenting. History also proves children suffer when raised by immoral people. Immoral; physically or verbally or sexually. Children will have a hard life when raise in an immoral or abusive environment. Even public schools are an immoral abusive environment. The healthiest children are raised in a wholesome environment raised and taught by parents on a farm. This has been proven historically. Whether pro creation or evolutionist. Once the door is cracked open for any kind of sin, the immorally floods in and there is no end to the abuse, physically, sexually and psychologically. The damage to even just one child will have an ill affect on all of society. This is why historically there were strong Christian marriage laws. Upholding the Bible as the "Authority" for the laws written on the books.

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evolutionmarriagefor childrenfemale malemothers fatherspro creationhistorically provenauthority bibleto avoid abuse of children
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