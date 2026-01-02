Japan’s Confession: The $14 Trillion Tsunami Threatening Global Markets

Sean Morgan reveals the seismic confession from the Bank of Japan that signals the start of a multi-year, multi-trillion-dollar global financial unwinding.





On December 29th, the BOJ admitted that Japan’s real policy interest rate remains “by far the lowest level globally” and that there is “still considerable distance to the neutral interest rate level”—a staggering admission that Japan’s monetary policy is still extraordinarily loose, despite recent hikes.





This isn’t just a rate adjustment—it’s the beginning of a structural liquidation that will ripple through $14 trillion in derivatives, nearly $3 trillion in foreign bond holdings, and a global system addicted to Japanese liquidity.





The calm in the markets is deceptive. The real shockwave—driven by Japanese fiscal year-end rebalancing, wage negotiations, and the U.S. commercial real estate refinancing cliff—will hit American shores in the first half of 2026.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





