© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Donald Trump Won | Bill Mitchell and Stefan Molyneux
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • December 06, 2021
Support Us: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3493/why-donald-trump-won-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3493-why-donald-trump-won-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Defying the mainstream media and most polling data, Donald J. Trump was elected as the next President of the United States on November 8th. How could all the mainstream polls and pundits get this so wrong? Bill Mitchell joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss how he was able to see through the manipulations of the media, the Anti-Donald bias in polling and what we can expect from the new President-Elect moving forward.
Bill Mitchell is the host and creator of YourVoice Radio and one most influential non-candidates in social media the election cycle - with close to 150,000 Twitter followers and millions of impressions daily.
Follow Bill on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mitchellvii
YourVoice Radio: http://www.yourvoiceradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3493/why-donald-trump-won-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3493-why-donald-trump-won-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Defying the mainstream media and most polling data, Donald J. Trump was elected as the next President of the United States on November 8th. How could all the mainstream polls and pundits get this so wrong? Bill Mitchell joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss how he was able to see through the manipulations of the media, the Anti-Donald bias in polling and what we can expect from the new President-Elect moving forward.
Bill Mitchell is the host and creator of YourVoice Radio and one most influential non-candidates in social media the election cycle - with close to 150,000 Twitter followers and millions of impressions daily.
Follow Bill on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mitchellvii
YourVoice Radio: http://www.yourvoiceradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.