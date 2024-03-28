Are YOU guilty of worshiping MEN?

PLEASE WATCH & SHARE!

The world is about to be in serious trouble!

ALL because we have allowed a FEW to print and control our MONEY!

It's time for all of mankind to say NO to the Federal Reserve and World Banks!

ARREST THEM ALL and take back our realm from the Luciferians!

"Government" and "Science" and our "Courts" are ALL "Religions" of sorts, and are ALL controlled by Luciferians.