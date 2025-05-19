© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For anyone still unsure about the difference between a natural condensation trail (contrail) and Geoengineering (chemtrail) this video is worth a watch. The woman speaking breaks it down in a simple and direct way, making it easy to understand how natural contrails behave compared to the lingering, spreading trails we see during active spraying. It’s an important distinction that more people need to see for themselves.