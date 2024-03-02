How Do They Stop Us?

The Train Is Leaving The Station
* NYT just backed up the bus over [Bidan] again.
* The left is trying to maneuver him out.
* Trump is building an insurmountable lead — and picking up momentum.
* Their lawfare crumbled around them.
* They’re going after DJT for a reason; and people see it.
* Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.
* That is something we have to set right for the good of this nation.
* Illegals are not ‘newcomers’ and have no legitimate right to come here.
* The agents of chaos and anarchy want your life to be even harder.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3433: The Left Is Running Scared (2 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4gt720-episode-3433-the-left-is-running-scared.html
