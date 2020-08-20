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BREAKING - What They Don't Want You To See - Millie Weaver exposes the shadow network system
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18 views • August 20, 2020
I have been trying to upload this documentary video since it was released on Friday, August 14th, around the time investigative journalist Millie Weaver, her husband and brother were arrested because of a secret grand jury indictment. This eye-opening documentary exposes the shadow network system still being used by the Deep State to control the government and propagandize the American people through major media.
Update on Millie Weaver by Kaitlin Bennett who exposed the truth behind the Shadowgate "whistleblowers" and their negative influence on Millie Weaver, aka Millennial Millie. Let's keep her in prayer!
Update on Millie Weaver by Kaitlin Bennett who exposed the truth behind the Shadowgate "whistleblowers" and their negative influence on Millie Weaver, aka Millennial Millie. Let's keep her in prayer!
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