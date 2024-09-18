BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gluten-Free Granola Bars with Nuts and Seeds
7 months ago

Gluten-Free Granola Bars with Nuts and Seeds


Ingredients:

1 cup HRS Organic Raw Cashews

1 cup HRS Organic Almonds

1 cup HRS Organic 7 Seed Snack Mix

1/4 cup HRS Premium Manuka Honey

Optional: Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground


Get the kit HERE!


Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 315 degrees Fahrenheit and line an 8×8-inch baking pan or 2 rectangular loaf pans with parchment paper.

2. Add all of the nuts and seeds to a mixing bowl.

3. Pour the honey on top and stir everything together, until it's well coated.

4. Pour the mixture into the baking pan/s and flatten. Optional: sprinkle some salt. 

5. Bake for 30 minutes, then cool for one hour in the pan. 

6. Once the granola bars are fully cooled, slice them into bars or squares with a sharp knife. Yields about 12 bars or 36 squares. 




recipesuperfoodhealthycookinggood foodgranola bars
