Spiritual Fragments & Reincarnation Process (Chapter-5)
Published a day ago
In this chapter, we'll learn how everything in the Material Dimension is composed of Spiritual Fragments that generate the Material Dimension. Also, why there is a reincarnation process and its consequences.En este capítulo, aprenderemos cómo todo en la Dimensión Material está compuesto de Fragmentos Espirituales que la generan. También, por qué existe un proceso de reencarnación y sus consecuencias.

