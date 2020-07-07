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Sunday Live UFO cases with Robert, Australian Alien Abduction+Odd UFO Mystery ) - OT Chan Live#251
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34 views • July 07, 2020
#UFOS #UFOCases #AustralianUFOs #Aliens #CoverUp
Topics:-
1) The Amy Rylance abduction, Queensland, Australia 2001
2) The Walesville UFO disaster, Walesville, New York 1954
3) Oregon police capture sound of UFO, Oregon 1981
4) The Maxim Churbakov Ufo bailout, Yeisk, Russia 1991
5) Gen UFO chat, Trolls, Greer, GUFON, Ancient Aliens, Georgio
and more.
Topics (with markers):
1) The Amy Rylance abduction, Queensland, Australia 2001
2) The Walesville UFO disaster, Walesville, New York 1954
@ 50:15 mark or https://youtu.be/FDqEwcvrfHQ?t=3015
3) Oregon police capture sound of UFO, Oregon 1981
@ 2:10:01 mark or https://youtu.be/FDqEwcvrfHQ?t=7801
4) The Maxim Churbakov Ufo bailout, Yeisk, Russia 1991
@ 2:30:45 mark or https://youtu.be/FDqEwcvrfHQ?t=9045
5) Gen UFO chat, Trolls, Greer, GUFON, Ancient Aliens, Georgio
and more. @ 3:10:03 mark or https://youtu.be/FDqEwcvrfHQ?t=11403
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
Topics:-
1) The Amy Rylance abduction, Queensland, Australia 2001
2) The Walesville UFO disaster, Walesville, New York 1954
3) Oregon police capture sound of UFO, Oregon 1981
4) The Maxim Churbakov Ufo bailout, Yeisk, Russia 1991
5) Gen UFO chat, Trolls, Greer, GUFON, Ancient Aliens, Georgio
and more.
Topics (with markers):
1) The Amy Rylance abduction, Queensland, Australia 2001
2) The Walesville UFO disaster, Walesville, New York 1954
@ 50:15 mark or https://youtu.be/FDqEwcvrfHQ?t=3015
3) Oregon police capture sound of UFO, Oregon 1981
@ 2:10:01 mark or https://youtu.be/FDqEwcvrfHQ?t=7801
4) The Maxim Churbakov Ufo bailout, Yeisk, Russia 1991
@ 2:30:45 mark or https://youtu.be/FDqEwcvrfHQ?t=9045
5) Gen UFO chat, Trolls, Greer, GUFON, Ancient Aliens, Georgio
and more. @ 3:10:03 mark or https://youtu.be/FDqEwcvrfHQ?t=11403
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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