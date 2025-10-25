Marma Chikitsa and SomaVeda® Thai Yoga for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome with Dr. Anthony B. James

Ajahn, Dr. Anthony B. James presentation at the 71st International Conference of Ayurveda and Chronic Fatigue, October 19, 2025: Title "Marma Chikitsa and SomaVeda® Thai Yoga for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome"

Ajahn Dr. James is the Dean of the American College of Natural Medicine and founder of the Thai Yoga Center in Brooksville, Florida. TYC has been providing professional education and cerification in Traditional Thai Physical Therapy, Nuad Boran Thai, full time since 1984. For more information visit https://thaiyogacenter.com