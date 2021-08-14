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GETS THE PFIZER JAB AND 12 HOURS LATER SHE IS PARALYZED...DOCTORS STUMPED AS TO WHAT HAPPENED.
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40 views • August 14, 2021
Listen to these lying bastards tell this story. They know what is wrong. The doctor is playing stupid. What a money generator. All kinds of te$t$ to tell her $he is well. Now headed to the Cleveland Clinic for more te$t$. Ching ching ching goe$ the ca$h regi$ter. They need to hang this quack with his stethoscope.
"Delta" variant is a complete fraud. They are making it up as they go along:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
How can they have a surge of a variant they cannot test for???
"Delta" variant is a complete fraud. They are making it up as they go along:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
How can they have a surge of a variant they cannot test for???
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