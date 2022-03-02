© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer Documents: First Release of Adverse Events Report
Follow
2
Share
Report
1326 views • March 02, 2022
The horrific side effects are listed from page 30 - 38
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021 https://t.co/4f4nOCnGPG
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vw6s87-top-secret-pfizer-document-leaks-online....html
Pfizer Documents: First Release of Adverse Events Report
Pfizer Documents, First Release of Adverse Events Report, Stranger than Fiction News, March 1 2022
Pfizer Documents, First Release, Adverse Events Report, March 1 2022
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021 https://t.co/4f4nOCnGPG
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vw6s87-top-secret-pfizer-document-leaks-online....html
Pfizer Documents: First Release of Adverse Events Report
Pfizer Documents, First Release of Adverse Events Report, Stranger than Fiction News, March 1 2022
Pfizer Documents, First Release, Adverse Events Report, March 1 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.