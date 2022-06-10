Mineral Resources to treble poverty-level pay for employees; Premier Mark McGowan to globe-trot to try to undo his Covid-19 mismanagement disaster; Sunday Times, May 29th 2022 MVI_5495+6

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Sunday Times’ Political Editor, Joe Spagnolo, reports on Premier Mark McGowan’s planned globe-trotting to drum up visitors, workers, and business for Western Australia, after he decimated so much of the states’ business, human freedoms, as well as health. Chris Ellison of Mineral Resources to dangle a measly 120 grand to entice workers to hit the mining industry, with all its downsides, with family duress being but one.