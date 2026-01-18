BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Morbidly Obese Dr. Joel Wallach: The Truth No One Wants to Talk About
Morbidly Obese Dr. Joel Wallach: The Truth No One Wants to Talk About

The video presents a phone call to Dr. Joel Wallach (a well-known figure in alternative health and supplement communities, often associated with Youngevity products) where a caller describes a 28-year-old man weighing over 600 lbs who wants gastric bypass surgery but needs to lose 100 lbs first to qualify.Dr. Wallach strongly discourages gastric bypass, warning that it often leads to severe nutritional deficiencies and can be fatal. Instead, he outlines an aggressive natural weight-loss protocol using supplements and a modified diet:Supplement dosing — Scaled to body weight (for 600+ lbs: 6× the standard dose of core nutrient packs like the Healthy Brain & Heart Pack, minimum 2–3 packs/month, ideally more).

Additional products — REV or E (likely referring to a eucalyptus-based or absorption formula) taken as 2 droppers before each meal for better nutrient uptake.

Diet plan — Replace two daily meals with Keto Caramel Shakes and/or Keto Caramel Meal Bars. The remaining meal should be small portions (coffee saucer-sized) of steamed vegetables + protein (eggs, poultry, fish, or red meat), emphasizing soft-cooked eggs with runny yolks and healthy fats like butter.

Expected results — Claims of ¼–2 lbs lost per day are possible, with examples of 60 lbs in 30 days or 90 lbs in 60 days.

Advice — Do a liver cleanse eventually, track weight regularly, follow up every 2 weeks, and avoid surgery if possible — give the program 90 days for dramatic results.


The clip ends with a brief promotional note about low-carb diets helping millions with weight loss, blood sugar control, and overall health.Overall tone: Promotional for Dr. Wallach's supplement-based approach to extreme obesity, framed as an alternative to conventional medical interventions like bariatric surgery. The title appears somewhat sensational/clickbait ("The Truth No One Wants to Talk About"), likely to draw attention to Wallach's views on nutrition vs. mainstream medicine.This is typical of content associated with Dr. Wallach's advocacy for mineral supplementation and skepticism toward certain surgeries.

supplementsweight lossalternative healthliver cleansehealthy fatsmorbidly obeselow carb dietnatural weight lossgastric bypassmineral deficiencynutrition deficienciesketo shakesobesity treatmenthealth controversymedical debateextreme obesitybariatric surgery alternativeaggressive protocolwellness industry
