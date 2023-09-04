PLANET X - EARTH CHANGES

JOINING 2 VIDEOS, STILL SMALL VOICE FROM 2 YEARS AGO, AND THE TWO PREACHERS FROM 1 WEEK AGO. THESE ARE NOT MAN-MADE CLIMATE CATASTROPHES, BUT THE EFFECTS OF A PLANET ENTERING OUR SOLAR SYSTEM, AS ALWAYS, YOU DECIDE.
----------
Act of Contrition
O my God,
I am heartily sorry for having offended Thee,
and I detest all my sins,
because I dread the loss of heaven, and the pains of hell;
but most of all because they offend Thee, my God,
Who are all good and deserving of all my love.
I firmly resolve, with the help of Thy grace,
to confess my sins, to do penance,
and to amend my life.
Amen.
