former policewoman threatens against his ex-couple with a knife

Former Naucalpan municipal police officer named Nancy “N” violently attacks the property, the family of her romantic partner, and also threatens them with a knife because according to the owner's son, that is why she started an investigation folder. TLA/NIR/01/MP1/126/01921/23/06, (June 21, 2023) at the Justice Center for the crime of Damage to Property and Whatever Result, the events occurred in Loma del Rio.

Ex policía municipal de Naucalpan de nombre Nancy “N” arremete violentamente en contra de la propiedad, de la familia de su pareja sentimental, aparte los amenaza con una navaja pues según el hijo del propietario por ello inicio una Carpeta de investigación. TLA/NIR/01/MP1/126/01921/23/06, (21 de junio de 2023) en el Centro de Justicia por el delito de Daños a los Bienes y Lo Que Resulte, los hechos sucedieron en Loma del Rio.

