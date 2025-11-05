🚨Israeli teacher EXPOSES how he was jailed & fired for posting about dead civilians in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Israeli teacher EXPOSES how he was jailed for posting about dead civilians in Gaza
💬 "I was fired, arrested and jailed for four days in solitary confinement in a high security prison. For what? For posting about civilians killed in Gaza," Meir Baruchin, a history and civics teacher in Tel Aviv, says.
"After these charges were dropped and I returned to teach at my school, some students refused to attend my class. Others cursed me or spat at me or on the ground in front of me," he recalls.
💬 "Education provides an opportunity for Israelis to recognize Palestinian suffering and their history. Through education, we can write a new story. A new story of Palestinians and Jews who can live in this place in equality and dignity," Baruchin says.