🚨Israeli teacher EXPOSES how he was jailed & fired for posting about dead civilians in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
0
57 views • 1 day ago

🚨 Israeli teacher EXPOSES how he was jailed for posting about dead civilians in Gaza

💬 "I was fired, arrested and jailed for four days in solitary confinement in a high security prison. For what? For posting about civilians killed in Gaza," Meir Baruchin, a history and civics teacher in Tel Aviv, says.

"After these charges were dropped and I returned to teach at my school, some students refused to attend my class. Others cursed me or spat at me or on the ground in front of me," he recalls.

💬 "Education provides an opportunity for Israelis to recognize Palestinian suffering and their history. Through education, we can write a new story. A new story of Palestinians and Jews who can live in this place in equality and dignity," Baruchin says.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
