The Kremlin publishes footage of the meeting between Putin & new Iranian President Pezeshkian in Ashgabat - part 1 of 2
72 views • 6 months ago

The Kremlin publishes footage of the meeting between Putin and Iranian President Pezeshkian in Ashgabat

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made an unannounced visit to Turkmenistan to attend the forum "The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development." The event is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Turkmen classic poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fragi.During the visit, he is expected to meet with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss regional issues and bilateral relations.

Putin is meeting with Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, for the first time. They will discuss the situation in the Middle East.

The Kremlin publishes footage of the meeting between Putin and Iranian President Pezeshkian in Ashgabat.

Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian at the meeting in Ashgabat

🔻Statements by Vladimir Putin:

▪️Relations with Iran are a priority for Russia, and they are developing very successfully.

▪️Another meeting with the President of Iran is planned at the BRICS summit in Kazan.

▪️Russia is actively cooperating with Iran on the international stage.

🔻Statements by Massoud Pezeshkian:

▪️The situation in the region has become critical due to Israel's disregard for international and humanitarian legal norms.

▪️European countries and the USA hinder de-escalation in the Middle East.

▪️The partnership between Iran and Russia in the cultural and economic spheres is strengthening daily.

▪️Iran expects to sign a strategic cooperation agreement between the countries at the BRICS summit in Kazan.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
