Putin's Words To Erdogan Horrified The Whole West! Russian President Managed To Do The Impossible!

On September 4, 2023, Turkish President Erdogan finally met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. This meeting can be considered a landmark, as the Turkish side has been fiercely seeking it for several months. As a result, Turkish President Erdogan had to come to Sochi himself to discuss and resolve all the accumulated issues and problems with the Russian president.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.