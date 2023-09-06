Create New Account
Putin's Words To Erdogan Horrified The Whole West! Russian President Managed To Do The Impossible!
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

On September 4, 2023, Turkish President Erdogan finally met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. This meeting can be considered a landmark, as the Turkish side has been fiercely seeking it for several months. As a result, Turkish President Erdogan had to come to Sochi himself to discuss and resolve all the accumulated issues and problems with the Russian president.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

