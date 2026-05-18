Massive mushroom cloud explodes in Beit Shemesh of Israel

A strong explosion rocked central Israel on Saturday night in the Beit Shemesh area, west of Jerusalem, creating a giant mushroom cloud and the cause of the explosion remains a mystery. Witnesses said the glow of the explosion could be seen for tens of kilometers, and the sound echoed near Beit Shemesh, a city targeted by Iranian missiles in March. Local media reported that emergency services were not allowed to enter the area. According to the official version, it was a controlled detonation of an unexploded Iranian missile. But, local residents reported receiving no prior warning. Israeli media also rejected this version, stating, "In a controlled explosion, warnings are given to residents. Furthermore, such a maneuver never causes an explosion of that magnitude or produces a giant mushroom cloud."

The massive explosion and fire near Beit Shemesh was a planned test at the state-owned Tomer defense plant, the company claimed. No casualties were reported, although the Beit Shemesh municipality said no officials from the company or defense establishment had notified them before the explosion, while the Israel Fire and Rescue Service said the defense establishment had notified its delivery center in advance. Tomer develops heavy and light rocket engines, including those for Arrow missiles, Barak MX missiles, precision rockets, and satellite launchers used by Israel. According to reports, buildings around the plant were destroyed following the massive explosion near a key surface-to-air missile depot for Arrow-3 anti-missile interceptor batteries, near Sdot Micha airbase. The storage installation was completely destroyed.

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