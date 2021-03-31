SALTING YOUR DATA - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40726
You don't give your real data when you're signing up for things online, do you? Well, perhaps you shouldn't. Join James for this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch where he goes over the benefits of salting your data.