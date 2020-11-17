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Ep. 2330b - Trap Was Set In 2018, The Evidence Will Blow The Minds Of Every Person In This Country
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314 views • November 17, 2020
Ep. 2330b - Trap Was Set In 2018, The Evidence Will Blow The Minds Of Every Person In This Country. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/5a3b0a27-5077-40f6-96cd-60230c269a81 The [DS]/MSM/[CB] have been setup. Trump set the trap back in 2018 with his EO. Now the evidence is pouring out, the people will be shown the truth, that their vote was controlled, it will blow peoples minds. The social media/MSM who knowingly participated with foreign countries are about to pay the price. How do you bring the entire diseased corrupt temple on top of them, you use the truth and transparency and you show the world. Trump is countering the MSM with the vaccine, planned from the beginning. Published On November 16th, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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