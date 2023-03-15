Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CrossTalk News: Taking Down The Satanic World Order w/David Wolfe
40 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Donate

Cross Talk News


March 14, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren and Edward interview David "Avocado" Wolfe about the Satanist Regime who is re-writing our history, poisoning our food, and tainting our air and water with dangerous chemicals. He also details the truth behind the "Space Programs" an discuss in detail the movement to silence Flat Earthers.


Support the Sponsors: For a Limited Time, Freedom Law School is enrolling students! If you believe taxation is theft, go to https://FreedomLawSchool.org to never again pay the DC Swamp.

Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews

Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.

Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com

Follow us on Telegram!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d5zb8-live-8pm-crosstalk-news-taking-down-the-satanic-world-order-wdavid-wolfe.html


Keywords
truthnwonew world orderwaterdangerous chemicalsavocadorewriting historydavid wolfeedward szallpoisoning our foodflat eartherslauren witzkespace programscross talksatanist regimetainting our air

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket