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The UK Police likes to splash
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30 views • August 24, 2021
Apparently the way to combat hatred is to add a splash of rainbow on the police cars in the UK
You know who pays the police in the UK? You've guessed it.
I thought the police should be impartial, but not any more.
You know who pays the police in the UK? You've guessed it.
I thought the police should be impartial, but not any more.
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