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Toronto Nurses Walk Off Their Jobs in Protest Against Vaccine Passports
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81 views • September 07, 2021
Toronto Nurses Walk Off Their Jobs to Protest Against Medical Passports on September 1st 2021. They gather in the thousands and march though the downtown streets, stopping the traffic as they go. Protests against vaccine passports and job walk outs continue across Canada.
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Source: https://youtu.be/40V2gCt1UuQ
BrightCanNews
1.4K subscribers
BrightCanNews is a Project of BrightWorks
---------------------------------------------------------
- BrightCanNews on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/BrightCanNews
- BrightCanNews on Facebook
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- BrightCanNews on Rumble
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- BrightCanNews on BitChute
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- BrightCanNews on Gettr
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Other BrightWorks Projects
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- The Fellowship of Guelphissauga
https://guelphissauga.blogspot.com
- Retro Gaming Pixel Art & FREE Games
http://www.MegaNessCraft.ca
- University Economics & Math Tutoring
http://www.BrightTutoring.ca
Source: https://youtu.be/40V2gCt1UuQ
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