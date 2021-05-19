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Professor Dolores Cahill "They've already lost" [15.05.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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111 views • May 19, 2021
padivac: 'The problem with these statements is that she follows common logic like: there is no need for lockdowns from a medical perspective. These lock downs where never about anything logical. This is only the beginning of the great re*et The "powers" at work behind all this is so strong (mil, police, media, political, monetary, internet) . In 1 year they have convinced almost the entire world pop. to take this death injection. Come on. Its gonna get so fucking nasty'
--
Learn Common Law With Knowledge Is Power (Work your way through tabs at the top of page) - http://knowledgeispower-uk.weebly.com/

Meet Your Strawman (Article) - https://www.ruralmoney.com/meet-your-strawman/

Common Law In 10 Min https://www.bitchute.com/video/AgZYTwDm1giy/

Strawman - The Best Common Law doc you will find https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjfLdTpxMAlc/

Register the living breathing you - https://www.commonlawcourt.com/

COVID19:
19th March 2020 (1 week BEFORE the first lockdown) - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid

Global Covid Report - A Brilliant 73 page flip book style article - http://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html?s=08

A 113 page pdf full of information from frontline workers & the VAERS - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YK0JR_lFy88Zu3rcC3L5NvL_Xr3ib6zY/view

18 Reasons I won't be getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine

Covid19 is a manufactured pandemic - https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781

Doctor demolishes Covid vaccine - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/12/doctor-demolishes-gates-covid-vaccine-in-devastating-analysis/

If there is no virus why are people dying (article) - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/31/covid-if-there-is-no-virus-why-are-people-dying/

- https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/15/5-questions-to-ask-your-friends-who-plan-to-get-the-covid-vaccine/

Dr Andrew Kaufman - Sars Cov 2 has not been isolated. It doesn't exist (article) - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/

A brilliant article explaining why the number of cycles (CT) of the PCR Test is pushing out false positives everywhere - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pcr-testing-incorrect-use/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=b2c12bbb-ac81-4cb4-9987-6f4bd15c26f0

MP's & SAGE are heavily invested in the vaccine industry - https://naturallyhealthynews.info/investigation-mps-and-sage-heavily-invested-in-vaccine-industry/?smclient=9e1e643a-d9ec-41cf-a803-a15f88e07abe&;utm_source=salesmanago&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=default

Face masks are neither effective or safe (article) - https://www.technocracy.news/masks-are-neither-effective-nor-safe-a-summary-of-the-science/

Bill Gates: Vaccines are phenomenal profit makers - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gates-vaccines-phenomenal-profit-makers/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=a7546458-0f14-44d8-8e60-226218335bd8

ILLUMINATI:
The Empire of the City - How 3 independent states controls the world together - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_globalelite177.htm

The UNITED STATES isn't a country, it's a corporation - https://www.serendipity.li/jsmill/us_corporation.htm#definitions

There are 2 Constitutions in the United States - https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/two-us-constitutions

The Rockefeller's own Western medicine - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia2/ciencia_industrybigpharma219.htm

The City Of London (The Crown) owns the UNITED STATES - http://truedemocracy.net/hj31/20.html

EXPOSED: All the Queens agents that control the world - https://aim4truth.org/2018/04/17/exposed-all-the-queens-agents-and-corporations-that-control-the-world/

Who Are The Jesuits? - https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2019/06/the-jesuit-order-exposed/

The Crown Empire & The City of London - https://wakeup-world.com/2013/11/05/the-crown-empire-and-the-city-of-london-corporation/

3 Corporations rule the world - https://www.sinhalanet.net/three-corporations-run-the-world-city-of-london-washington-dc-and-vatican-city

The City of London Empire - https://humansarefree.com/2013/11/the-british-crown-empire-and-the-city-of-london-corporation.html

The Rothschilds, Vatican & City of London - https://humansarefree.com/2014/09/the-top-of-the-pyramid-the-rothschilds-the-vatican-and-the-british-crown-rule-world.html

The Council of 13 - http://www.seawapa.co/2013/11/nwo-crown-council-of-13-bloodlines.html

The Committee of 300 - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_committee300_11.htm

Empire of the City - https://www.shiftfrequency.com/empire-of-the-city-states-the-crown-washington-dc-the-vatican/

The Real Controllers of Humanity: The Papal Bloodlines - https://www.dtss.us/blog/the-real-controllers-of-humanity-the-papal-bloodlines/

TheTruthHunter
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OnlqWLECegit/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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