DID TUCKER GET FIRED SO HE COULDNT REPORT ON THIS STORY? I THINK SO
872 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published a day ago |

THIS MAY BE THE ANSWER TO MY LAST VIDEO:

I think he got let go so he couldn't pick up the recent discovery that, according to FOIA requests and the documents recieved as requested, the documents show the current administration has NOT SWORN in in WRITING appropriately. Some don't even have the document. Some, the document is incorrect. This is necessary before holding offic OR getting an assurity bond of which you can't hold public office without. I think Tucker was fired to keep THIS story from going mainstream. Is it possible? 

Keywords
current eventspoliticstucker carlson

