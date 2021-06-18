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CV19, "Vaxxidents" and Russian Roulette
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442 views • June 18, 2021
While "officialdom" continues to tout the safety of the COVID vaccines, deaths among those who have taken the shots continue to mount.
Whether you have been vaccinated, or not (and it is always personal choice) this report goes world-wide to reveal the very serious downside of this global experiment. Or planned agenda?
The full Greg Hunter/Clif High interview is at this link:- https://bit.ly/3pWXa0v
Subscribe to the free newsletter:- https://www.nmorthstarnewsletter.com
Whether you have been vaccinated, or not (and it is always personal choice) this report goes world-wide to reveal the very serious downside of this global experiment. Or planned agenda?
The full Greg Hunter/Clif High interview is at this link:- https://bit.ly/3pWXa0v
Subscribe to the free newsletter:- https://www.nmorthstarnewsletter.com
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