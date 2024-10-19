© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOLAR MAX IS UNDERWAY: In a joint statement on Oct. 15th, NASA and NOAA announced that Solar Maximum is underway. If you saw last week's geomagnetic storm, you probably reached the same conclusion. Good news? Solar Max is not a narrow moment in time; it is a lengthy phase of solar activity that can last for 2 or 3 years.